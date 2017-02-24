Cylinder blast in Vikaspuri in Delhi, 2 firemen succumb to injuries

The site of the cylinder blast in Vikaspuri (Photo: ANI) The site of the cylinder blast in Vikaspuri (Photo: ANI)

Two firefighters, who were trying to douse a fire in Vikaspuri in Delhi, succumbed to injuries Friday. The injuries were caused as a result of a cylinder blast at a store in the area. Three others have been injured in the incident.

The first call to the fire control room was sent at 5:30 am after smoke was detected at a store in Lal Market in Vikaspuri. As the firemen tried to open the shutters of the shop in order to douse the fire, a cylinder went off causing severe injuries to the firemen involved. Two of the firemen died on the spot and the others were taken to a hospital where they are in a critical condition. The deceased firefighters were identified as Hari Singh Meena and Hari Om. Navin and Ravinder Singh are the two injured and have been admitted to the BL Kapur Hospital.

A probe is on to determine whether the restaurant was operating illegally in violation of fire safety measures. The cylinder could have gone off due to a gas leak.

