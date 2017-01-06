Cyclist stabbed thrice after tiff with drunk men in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area

A 32-year-old carpenter was stabbed thrice after his cycle “brushed” past a drunk man and his associates near Ambedkar Stadium in Kalyanpuri area on January 3, police said. Two persons have been arrested after the police recorded the victim’s statement. Police said the victim, identified as Ajeet Sharma, who works at a shop in Noida, was returning home around 9.30 pm, when the incident took place.

Sharma said the moment he reached Ambedkar Stadium, his cycle brushed past one drunk person. “An argument broke out and one of the accused got agitated. He stabbed me on my hand and when I begged him to stop, he stabbed me again on my hip and then on my back.

Watch What Else Is making News

They then threw me into the drain. I cried for help, but no one came forward,” said the victim.

Police said after he regained consciousness, Sharma managed to reach his house and narrate his ordeal to his brother-in-law, Sunil, who made a PCR call and took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“The victim agreed to help police nab the accused. After an hour of searching the area, the victim identified two persons near Kondli and they were arrested,” said a senior police officer. The accused have been identified as Suraj and Shahjad, both of who work as drivers.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) under the IPC at Kalyanpuri police station.

Since January 1, this is the second incident where a man was stabbed on the streets under Kalyanpuri Police Station. On January 1, around 5.30 pm a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Kondli Mod by his wife’s jilted lover.