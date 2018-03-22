Cyclist run over by DPS school bus, driver held

A 28-year-old cyclist died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding Delhi Public School bus, ferrying about a dozen students and teachers, near Morna bus stand in Noida Sector 35 Wednesday morning. The accused bus driver was nabbed while he was trying to flee, police said.

SHO of Noida Sector 24 police station Akhilesh Tripathi has confirmed that it was a DPS school bus. Police said the victim has been identified as Lakshman Khadakwar, a resident of Delhi, who worked as a supervisor in an export company. The incident took place around 7 am when the victim was heading to the factory. The bus allegedly hit the man, who fell off and came under the rear wheel of the bus. The accident caused a traffic congestion in the area. Noida police escorted the students to safety.

“The accused driver, Arvind, has been arrested. We have also seized the school bus and necessary proceedings will be intiated against the driver,” a senior officer said.

