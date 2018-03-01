Currency operator shot at after failed snatching bid in CP

Eyewitnesses said Singh initially did not realise he had been injured by the bullet. (Representational) Eyewitnesses said Singh initially did not realise he had been injured by the bullet. (Representational)

A foreign currency exchange operator was shot at by two men who tried to snatch his bag containing cash in Connaught Place Wednesday. Police said the operator, Tasveer Singh, sustained a bullet wound to his back and is stable. The accused are yet to be nabbed, police said.

According to police, Singh has his own foreign currency exchange shop in CP’s A Block. On the day of the incident, he was on his way to his office near ICICI Bank in Block-A, when two men who had their faces covered with a handkerchief followed him.

“Singh had come out of the lift when the two men tried to snatch the bag. Singh somehow managed to hold on to the bag. One of the men then whipped out a pistol and shot at him,” said Pankaj, from Pankhuri currency exchange.

Eyewitnesses said Singh initially did not realise he had been injured by the bullet.

“Singh started to shout and did not notice blood trickling from his back. Some people gathered at the spot but the two men fled,” said Sunil, an eyewitness from Kukreja Foreign Exchange. Police said the two accused fled towards Block B.

“We are looking into CCTV footage to track the route taken by the accused to flee. The list of snatchers active in the area is also being looked into,” said a police officer.

After the incident, Singh called one of his employees, who took him to a nearby hospital where he is recuperating, police said. According to Delhi Police data, a total of 748 cases of snatching have been reported so far this year, compared to 1,116 in 2017.

