Crumbling museum in Nirbhaya’s name to be renovated

Nirbhaya museum, named after the December 16 gangrape victim, is set to be renovated with the South civic body and the National Museum coordinating on the same. South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “We are in the process of hiring a consultant who will be assigned the responsibility to choose artefacts to be installed at the museum.” The consultant will also choose a theme for the renovation, she added. It is presently in a dilapidated condition with several artefacts infested by termites.

The museum, which was earlier known as Children’s Resource Centre Museum, was renamed in February 2013 to honour the 23-year-old woman. Her family, however, had demanded that the museum’s name be changed to the woman’s original name. However, Sehrawat said ‘Nirbhaya’ signifies the movement and the city’s reaction to the crime. “It was a landmark movement which also led to several changes in the law. The name will not be changed,’’ she said.

