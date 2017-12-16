Devalued Degree

Crumbling museum in Nirbhaya’s name to be renovated

The museum, which was earlier known as Children’s Resource Centre Museum, was renamed in February 2013 to honour the 23-year-old woman

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2017 6:16 am
Dec 16 rape victim, December 16 rape, nirbhaya gangrape, nirbhaya gangrape incident, nirbhaya rape, ni9rbhaya rape incident, india news, indian express, indian express news The museum, which was earlier known as Children’s Resource Centre Museum, was renamed in February 2013 to honour the 23-year-old woman (File)
Top News

Nirbhaya museum, named after the December 16 gangrape victim, is set to be renovated with the South civic body and the National Museum coordinating on the same.  South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “We are in the process of hiring a consultant who will be assigned the responsibility to choose artefacts to be installed at the museum.” The consultant will also choose a theme for the renovation, she added. It is presently in a dilapidated condition with several artefacts infested by termites.

The museum, which was earlier known as Children’s Resource Centre Museum, was renamed in February 2013 to honour the 23-year-old woman.  Her family, however, had demanded that the museum’s name be changed to the woman’s original name. However, Sehrawat said ‘Nirbhaya’ signifies the movement and the city’s reaction to the crime. “It was a landmark movement which also led to several changes in the law. The name will not be changed,’’ she said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 16: Latest News