Crisis in the Aam Aadmi Party: Will name Kejriwal, Jain in FIR to CBI, says Kapil Mishra

Sacked cabinet minister Kapil Mishra took to Twitter on Friday night to detail the FIRs he would file when he goes to the CBI office on Tuesday. “First FIR will be on cash deal between Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal Ji,” Mishra tweeted. “Second FIR will be on how Satyendra Jain has benefitted close relatives of Arvind Kejriwal in illegal land deals.”

In another tweet, he said, “Information related to third FIR has been received today through ‘Lets Clean AAP Campaign’.” He was referring to an email ID he launched earlier in the day, letuscleanaap@gmail.com, where complaints can be mailed.

“Third FIR will be on foreign tours using illegal money by Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak,” Mishra said in another tweet.

Earlier, in response to a tweet by Kejriwal that said, “The truth will triumph, beginning from the assembly session tomorrow”, Mishra wrote: “You can get me abused tomorrow but you will have to face inquiry.”

He added, “Whatever Kejriwal was doing so far, I am doing now. And all that Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Kapil Sibal used to do, Kejriwal is doing now.” In another tweet, he said, “Satyendra Jain has a lot of money… enough to fight court cases. I have no money to hire a lawyer.”

The twitter outburst comes a day after Mishra claimed that he saw Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore from Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain. On Tuesday, Mishra said he has handed over to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) documents that allegedly contain information on the “misuse of government money” by his party in a water tanker scam.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mishra, who was Delhi’s Water Resources Minister until Saturday when he was sacked for alleged mismanagement, said he would submit the documents to the CBI as well.

Special commissioner of police (ACB) M K Meena said, “Kapil Mishra has sought time to record his statement regarding the water scam. We won’t be able to divulge more information as the case is under investigation. Documents are being analysed.”

He denied that Mishra had submitted a complaint regarding Chief Minister Kejriwal allegedly accepting Rs 2 crore from Jain. Meena added that former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has already been examined in the tanker scam case.

After leaving the ACB office, Mishra said, “I have told the ACB about the misuse of government money by AAP. I have also told them that there was an attempt to shield Sheila Dikshit and her corruption.”

On Monday, Mishra claimed that after becoming Chief Minister, Kejriwal had changed colours. “The Arvind Kejriwal we have worshiped and prayed for is not the same man today. The post of chief minister has changed him. I want to ask him one thing, will he leave the post after Satyendar Jain goes to jail?” Mishra said.

Targeting the AAP leadership for alleging that he was acting on the behest of the BJP, Mishra said,

“If I raise doubts you call me a BJP agent. What about those who raise questions against corruption, are they all BJP agents?” He said that he would never “allow” himself to be “kicked out” of the party “based on close door discussions”.

