Crisis in AAP: Angry over allegations against CM, says attacker

The attacker. The attacker.

A 28-year-old man claiming to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker attacked sacked party lawmaker Kapil Mishra outside his house in Civil Lines. Ankit Bhardwaj, the attacker, told police that he was angry over Mishra’s corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Heath Minister Satyendar Jain. Sources said he told police that he worked with the party when it was formed.

Earlier in the day, Bhardwaj had come to meet Mishra. He first talked to Mishra’s personal assistant for a few minutes before questioning Mishra’s allegations. He later moved towards Mishra, screaming and shouting.

Mishra told the police that Bhardwaj “touched his neck” and threatened to kill him. Supporters of Mishra caught him and handed him over to police, after thrashing him. Bhardwaj told reporters that he attacked Mishra because “he has betrayed the party” while police were taking him away. He said that nobody had sent him there. “I have come on my own. I am an AAP worker.’’

The AAP said that Bharadwaj has no links with the party. It claimed that he worked for the BJP youth wing, which too denied having any links with him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now