Criminal throws chilli powder at cops, escapes from Delhi hospital

Police said Sandeep Dhillon, a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar, was an accused in several criminal cases in the national capital. (Representational) Police said Sandeep Dhillon, a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar, was an accused in several criminal cases in the national capital. (Representational)

An alleged criminal escaped after reportedly throwing chilli powder at three police personnel in a government hospital in central Delhi on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when Sandeep Dhillon was brought to LNJP hospital, in IE Estate area, for medical examination. While coming out from the Out Patient Department, Sandeep reportedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of the policemen and escaped. The cops also opened fire in an attempt to nab the criminal but the latter fled.

A PCR call was made following which local police arrived at the spot and launched a hunt for the criminal in the area. The cops also alerted the police of other districts in this regard.

Police said Sandeep, a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar, was an accused in several criminal cases in the national capital. He was lodged in Mandawali jail and was brought to the hospital for medical examination following reference from doctors in the jail.

The accused was accompanied by three policemen – one assistant sub-inspector and two constables – who were posted with Third Battalion of Delhi Police. Police are trying to ascertain where did the accused get the chilli powder.

