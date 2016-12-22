Crime tracking software is yet to be completely implemented, court told

YEARS AFTER it was launched in 2009, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), which is expected to digitise all police records and allow tracking of investigation of cases, is yet to be fully implemented, the Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday.

The issue was raised during the hearing of a PIL — initiated by the court after the December 16, 2012 gangrape — on the issue of women’s safety.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who appeared before the bench of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ashutosh.

Kumar, told the bench that the CCTNS software is indeed “digitising records” but does not have any “dashboard”, where senior police officers could get real-time data to monitor cases. Police officials present in court admitted that the system was incomplete an” “two modules were yet to be made operational”. The bench on Wednesday asked the police to file a report on “timeline” for proper implementation of the system.

The DCW has intervened in the PIL with suggestions and objections regarding the implementation of the various proposals and plans to improve women’s safety in the city.

Meanwhile, the bench has also asked the Lieutenant Governor to apprise the court whether the “special task force” – which was supposed to be set up after the 2012 gangrape to look into issues of safety of women in the city – was operational. “File an affidavit,” said the bench.

On the issue of expanding the “pilot protect” of the ‘all-women police control rooms’ in Delhi, particularly in the “vulnerable” areas as identified in a study in 2014, advocate Rajesh mahajan, counsel for the Delhi Police, said that it did not have “enough women personnel as drivers” to expand the scheme.

The affidavit filed by the police states that since Delhi police has no sanctioned posts for woman drivers, suitable women personnel are being identified, who can later on be deployed in vulnerable areas, identified on the basis of crime-mapping st”dy.” The affidavit adds that 132 women personnel are already deployed in the PCRs, along with male police personnel.