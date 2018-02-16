Crime Branch to seek custody of IM suspect Ariz Khan

Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Ariz Khan alias Junaid. (File) Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Ariz Khan alias Junaid. (File)

Delhi Police Thursday said the Crime Branch will soon seek custody of alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Ariz Khan alias Junaid in connection with the probe into the 2008 Batla House encounter case. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Khan from the India-Nepal border on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch was ordered to probe the case after the encounter gained political limelight. An officer from the Crime Branch said they would seek Khan’s custody in the coming days “to wrap up the encounter investigation”. Following his interrogation, the Crime Branch plans to file a supplementary chargesheet in the case, the officer said.

In the incident that took place at house number L18, in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, on September 19, 2008, two Delhi Police officers — Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and constable Balwant — were killed. Two alleged IM operatives — Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid —were also gunned down. While Khan and Shahzad managed to escape, one more alleged IM operative, Mohammad Asif, was arrested from the spot. In the chargesheet filed in the case at Tis Hazari court on April 8, 2010, five people, including Khan, were named. Asif, however, was not named in the list of accused since he had surrendered himself. Shahzad, who was later arrested by UP Special Task Force, was made the main accused in Crime Branch’s case.

