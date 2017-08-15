Crime Branch to probe NRI’s death in New Friends Colony

Representational Image Representational Image

More than a month after a non-resident Indian was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his friend’s home in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony, the case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which has questioned the man’s friends. Police said the deceased, Hemant Chawla, was a citizen of United States, and had come to Delhi on a sabbatical from his job as a financial analyst after his father passed away last year. “On July 4, Hemant’s driver dropped him off at his friend’s house, where he was later found dead,” a senior police officer said.

A case under IPC Section 302 (attempt to murder) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at New Friends Colony police station on July 19 after police found internal injury marks on Chawla’s neck in his post-mortem report, conducted at AIIMS.

DCP (Crime Branch) G Ramgopal Naik told The Indian Express, “We are questioning the victim’s friends and trying to gather clues. Doctors have preserved his viscera and we are waiting for reports to ascertain the cause of death.” Chawla’s family has alleged foul play in his death. “There were only three people in the house other than my brother. His friend who owns the home, his mother, and another friend. My brother was healthy when he went to meet them… His postmortem report, which I was shown but not given a copy of, says there are contusions on his neck,” alleged Shivani Ahluwalia, Chawla’s sister.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Hemant’s mother Neena Chawla. “She told police in her complaint that she was in UK at her daughter’s home when she received a call around 6 am from the driver, who informed her that Chawla was unconscious and not moving. Soon, Chawla’s friend took the phone from him and told them the same thing,” an officer said.

