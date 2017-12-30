Crime Branch takes over probe into death of ICAS officer

Days after the body of a 1998-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer was found on the railway tracks near his Dwarka home, the probe into his death — suspected to be a suicide — has been transferred to the Delhi Police crime branch, which plans to find out whether the officer’s colleagues had anything to do with him taking the extreme step.

DCP (Crime Branch) Bhisham Singh told The Indian Express that the crime branch has taken over the probe from the local police. “We are probing the case from all possible angles, including abetment to suicide,” he said. Jeetendra Kumar Jha’s body was found on the intervening night of December 11-12 near Delhi Cantonment Railway Station. Jha was posted in the training section of a Union ministry. Police said he had been on medical leave from September 28. Since Jha had jumped in front of a train, his family initially had difficulty identifying the body. However, his wallet and clothes led them to conclude it was Jha.

According to sources in the crime branch, Jha, in a purported suicide note, spoke of office politics and harassment by seniors. Sources said he also spoke of being a ‘whistlelower’ and of ‘exposing’ several issues within the department. “He also mentioned some names in the purported note,” an officer said, adding that in the coming days, police are likely to reach out to these people to question them.

Jha’s wife Bhawna, a dentist, alleged “foul play” behind her husband’s death. Speaking to The Indian Express, she alleged, “My husband was upset with his work, especially after he exposed several matters. His seniors were not happy with him and were harassing him. He shared his ordeal with me and we had made several complaints with the department,” she said, adding that he had not been going to office since September 28.

The family, while speaking to police, is learnt to have alleged that around four months ago, Jha said that he won’t live for long. “The family claims he was scared for his life, scared enough to stop going to work. While going out, he would leave his cell phone so his location could not be traced. Even on the day he went missing, he had left his phone at home,” a crime branch officer said.

