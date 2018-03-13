Crash that killed two: Driver’s blood alcohol level over four times the limit

Police have also claimed that after the incident, Diksha allegedly tried to mislead police by giving a false name. (Representational) Police have also claimed that after the incident, Diksha allegedly tried to mislead police by giving a false name. (Representational)

A day after two men were killed and three women injured in a car accident in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, police investigation has revealed that the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of the woman accused of driving the car was 137 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood — over four times the legal limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.

The accused, Diksha Dadu (20), was arrested and later released on bail. According to police, Diksha lost control of the car and hit the central verge at the T-point in Hudson Lane. Confirming Diksha’s alcohol levels, DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “We are awaiting reports of other blood samples.”

Police have also claimed that after the incident, Diksha allegedly tried to mislead police by giving a false name.

“The accused and another girl sitting in front survived the crash as the air bags inflated on impact. She initially claimed that the accident took place as another i20 car rammed their vehicle. She also told police that her name was Priya Sharma. The FIR too recorded her name as Priya Sharma,” a senior police officer said, adding that police came to know her real name when one of the women who survived, Joshita Mohanty, disclosed her real identity.

