Crash that killed five: Truck driver arrested, doesn’t have a licence

Two days after five persons were killed when a dumper rammed into their car on NH-24 in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, police said they have arrested the truck’s driver. Investigation revealed that he does not have a valid driving licence or know to drive properly. According to police, the accused has been identified as 19-year-old Nitesh. “We will also book the Mewat-based transporter who asked Nitesh to drive the dumper, despite knowing that he had no licence and did not know how to drive,” the officer added.

After the accident, Nitesh told police that his employer asked him to go into hiding. However, police traced Nitesh’s, father who told them he was hiding in Moradabad. “We asked Nitesh’s father to call him to Delhi on the pretext of meeting his family. Nitesh arrived on Friday and was arrested,” an officer said, adding that they are questioning him on the whereabouts of his employer. Police said Nitesh, who worked as a helper, was asked by his employer to drive the truck as the driver had not turned up for a few days.

According to sources, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had hired the dumper on a contractual basis. The contractor hired by the civic body had subcontracted the Mewat-based transporter for the dumper.

