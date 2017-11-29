Fewer bad air days in Delhi this year, data shows

While there were no ‘good’ air quality days in 2016, Delhi saw two ‘good’ air quality days in July this year. (Expresss Photo/Premnath Pandey/File) While there were no ‘good’ air quality days in 2016, Delhi saw two ‘good’ air quality days in July this year. (Expresss Photo/Premnath Pandey/File)

Delhi has seen more good, satisfactory and moderate air quality days till November 28 this year as compared to last year, a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) analysis has shown.

While there were no ‘good’ air quality days in 2016, Delhi saw two ‘good’ air quality days in July this year.

The number of ‘satisfactory’ air quality days went up from 24 in 2016 to 45 in 2017. Similarly, the number of ‘moderate’ air quality days went from 85 last year to 104 this year.

The biggest drop has been seen in the number of ‘severe’ air quality days.

In 2016, January alone had six ‘severe’ air quality days. There were none in January 2017. In November last year, there were 10 ‘severe’ air quality days. Despite the heavy smog, the city has seen seven ‘severe’ air quality days so far.

“This year, there have been fewer episodes where the wind speed was very low. One major such episode was seen in the first week of November and it resulted in thick smog. Delhi has been more fortunate this year than last,” said a DPCC scientist.

According to SAFAR, however, the next two days could see a drop in air quality.

