Courtroom incident: AAP writes to Home Ministry

AAP National Treasurer Raghav Chadha Sunday wrote to the Home Ministry seeking appropriate action against people who allegedly threatened top AAP leaders during a court hearing on Saturday. The alleged incident took place Saturday during the hearing of a defamation case filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley against top AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The whole incident reveals a very serious threat to the life of the accused in the case… And if this kind of incident can take place within the precincts of a temple of justice, it reflects the poor condition of law and order in the city, which is the responsibility of the Delhi Police that comes under the administrative control of the Union Home Minister,” Chadha wrote.

“Understandably the accused, including myself, are alarmed and in a state of shock,” the letter stated. He claimed that the people, who threatened the AAP leaders, “were not acting unilaterally but with the tacit blessings of his political masters…”

The AAP leader wrote that such actions amounted to “criminal intimidation”.

He alleged that it was “part of a well-orchestrated stratagem to harass, coerce and pressurise the accused and prevent them from defending themselves”

The letter stated, “If acts of this nature go unaddressed and people are permitted to make a mockery of the legal process, it portends a very ominous state of affairs for the common residents of the National Capital.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now