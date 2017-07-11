Court warns DCW chief Maliwal to be ‘careful in the future’

DCW had issued a notice to the principal after receiving a representation from students of the college regarding high fee structure and “discriminatory rules” for girls in the newly-constructed 200-room hostel. DCW had issued a notice to the principal after receiving a representation from students of the college regarding high fee structure and “discriminatory rules” for girls in the newly-constructed 200-room hostel.

A Special Court has warned the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who is facing charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process in the DCW panel, over her failure to comply with its directions.

Hearing the case on July 7, Special Judge Hemani Malhotra rapped Maliwal for not informing the court about her arrival from the US. She was allowed by the court to go to the US in May, after which Maliwal returned on July 1, but did not inform the court. Maliwal apprised the court of her return on July 7.

“Perusal of order dated May 5 reveals that accused Maliwal was directed to apprise the court qua her arrival in India from USA on the date of her arrival itself. However, though accused returned on July 1, she had not informed the court… Accused is warned to be careful in future and to comply with the direction of the court in its letter and spirit,” the judge said. The court had in May allowed Maliwal to travel to the US from June 1-30 as she was invited by the US Department of State to attend a programme.

The court directed the probe officer to file a detailed status report in this regard by July 12 and listed the matter for further proceedings on August 1.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App