Accused in murder of 64-year-old: Court shoots down jailed woman’s plea to take UPSC exam

Representational Image Representational Image

A 25-year-old woman, accused in the murder of a 64-year-old government employee in the east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, Phase 1 last year, recently submitted before a city court that she wants to appear for her Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

The city court, however, rejected her request, since her examination centre turned out to be Port Blair. The exam is set to be conducted on June 18. The woman has been preparing for the last one year while in jail.

According to police, the alleged incident took place on July 20, when the 64-year-old man, Vijay Kumar PB, was found lying at his residence in a pool of blood by his daughter, a journalist.

Kumar had moved to a third-floor flat in the society four months before the incident, and used to stay with his wife, who worked with the income-tax department at the time. Kumar had retired in 2011. Police had said that CCTV footage showed the accused woman entering the victim’s apartment complex. She was subsequently arrested.

The city court had earlier asked the woman to “specify” her roll number and the centre for the “alleged competitive exams” and put up the bail application for June 7.

Hearing the interim bail plea of the accused in Karkardooma Court, District and Sessions Judge Rakesh Tewari granted four-day bail after the counsel for the accused submitted to the court that the accused had two examinations between June 15 and June 18.

It was submitted before the court that the accused has to appear for an online RBI examination on June 17 in Delhi and the UPSC examination in Port Blair on June 18. District and Sessions judge Rakesh Tewari granted the bail, subject to furnishing a personal and surety bond of Rs 50,000.

In the order, the judge said, “It is submitted that the accused is to appear in Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2017, going to be held on June 18 at Port Blair, and she has to appear in an online examination of the RBI on June 17 at Karnal Road… So far as request to appear at Port Blair for UPSC examination, the said request is hereby rejected.”

“However, the accused admitted to interim bail subject to furnishing the PB (personal bond) and SB (surety bond) in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one local surety of the like amount subject to the further condition that she shall not try to contact the prosecution witnesses and subject to further condition that she shall not leave NCT region of Delhi during the said bail period,” stated the order of the judge.

Before hearing the interim bail plea, the court also “examined and discharged” two prosecution witnesses. The case is currently under trial and the matter has been listed to be heard next on August 18.

