Court pulls up police for ‘delaying arrest’

A Delhi court has pulled up the police for delaying arrest in an assault case, calling it a “matter of grave concern and possible camaraderie between the police and the accused”.

“An FIR in the case was lodged on July 1, 2015, and despite expiry of almost two years, no effort whatsoever seems to have been made by the IO/SHO to arrest the accused… Such kind of leniency only leads to inference of camaraderie between police and accused,” Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal noted in his order passed on Monday.

The court also directed the Commissioner of Police to look into the delay and “find out who are the police officials responsible for wilful inaction on the part of police authorities”.

“The probe will be carried out by an officer not less than the rank of DCP… and the report will be sent to this court within 10 days of receiving of this order,” the court said. The case pertains to a scuffle which took place on June 4, 2015, in Shashtri Nagar, where two accused — Gurvinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh — allegedly assaulted a neighbour with kirpans and chains. The court was hearing a plea for anticipatory bail of Gurmeet, which the court rejected. The co-accused, Gurvinder, was earlier arrested and granted bail.

