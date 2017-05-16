Batla House encounter case: Court drops charges against caretaker

A view of flat no. 108 at Batla House in New Delhi. Express Archives A view of flat no. 108 at Batla House in New Delhi. Express Archives

A Delhi court on Monday discharged Abdul Rehman, the caretaker of the Batla House flat where two suspected terrorists allegedly involved in Delhi serial blasts were killed in an encounter in 2008. Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kumar Tripathi discharged Rehman who was accused of harbouring tenants alleged to be engaged in terror activities. According to Defense Counsel M S Khan, who fought the case for Rehman, he was arrested on September 21, 2008 on charges of forging lease for the flat in Batla House area, a Times of India report said. Khan argued in court that police has not recovered the original lease deed that was said to be forged, which was a crucial evidence in the case.

“In the FIR, the complainant has also admitted that he had handed over the keys to the applicant to let out the flat on rental basis to a good tenant. Once the keys were handed over what was the reason for him to forge rent agreement,” Khan argued further.

Two suspected terrorists, allegedly involved in Delhi serial blasts, were killed on September 19, 2008, in an encounter with police inside a flat in Batla House. Another suspect, Mohd Said, was arrested. Delhi Police Inspector M C Sharma was also killed in the shootout.

