Court asks ED to provide documents to meat exporter Moin Qureshi in PMLA case

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 27 (File) The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 27 (File)

A special court Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate to hand over certain documents to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, accused in a money laundering case. Special judge Arun Bharadwaj directed the agency to hand over various papers it has filed along with the charge sheet to Qureshi, who granted bail in the case on December 12 last year.

Special public prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED, informed the court that all documents will be handed over as per law. However, he said that certain papers, whose supply to the accused might hamper the ongoing investigation, should not be given to Qureshi. The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 27.

Qureshi was arrested on August 25 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had earlier alleged in the court that “the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees….”

The agency had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based alleged hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App