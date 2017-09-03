Couple in their 70s found dead at home in Ashok Vihar, male nurse on the run

An elderly couple in their seventies were found murdered in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Saturday morning. Police have registered an FIR and a search is on to nab a male nurse, who had been hired a week ago. According to police, the dead have been identified as Ramlal Bhutani (76), a retired MHA official, and his wife Kaushal Bhutani (74), a retired government school teacher. The couple had been living in their Ashok Vihar Phase III home for 25 years.

“The incident came to light when another male nurse, Dulal Sarkar, who works in the morning, arrived around 9.45 am and found the house locked from outside. After his calls went unanswered, he called PCR. Police rushed to house and discovered the bodies,” a police officer said. During investigation, police found no signs of forced entry. “The motive behind the murder was robbery as the house was ransacked. The accused allegedly strangled Ramlal and hit his wife on the head with a blunt object,” the officer added.

Sarkar told police that he received a call from A C Chawla, a relative, who said he had called repeatedly as it was Kaushal’s birthday but received no response. “I called Dinesh, who works nights, and asked him about them. He told me Ramlal was unwell and he and his wife had been admitted to a hospital. When I questioned him more, he cut the call and switched off his phone. I informed Chawla and called police,” Sarkar added.

Police have registered a case of murder and robbery at Bharat Nagar police station. Police sources said, “Ramlal was heart patient who suffered a paralytic attack. The couple then hired a male nurse from a placement agency. But a few weeks ago, after Ramlal’s coronary stent operation, they decided to hire another male nurse, Dinesh. After the murder, Dinesh allegedly stole a diary in which they had written down his details.”

