Ghaziabad couple found dead: Postmortem unclear, police await viscera report

A steel tumbler, a stuffed toy and a framed picture stood on a bedside table, less than five feet away from the bathroom where the bodies of Neeraj Singhania (38) and his wife Ruchi (35) were found on Friday evening in their Indirapuram house. With no injury marks on their bodies — and the postmortem report stating that the cause of death was uncertain — police said they are awaiting viscera reports to find out how they died.

“We have not received any complaint from the family, but an FIR has been registered. The family is in shock. We will record their statements soon. We have sent the viscera samples to a forensic lab. We have asked the lab to expedite the delivery of their report; it will take around 20-25 days,” said Samir Malik, SHO, Indirapuram police station, Ghaziabad.

While family members declined to speak about the incident, a family friend who knew the couple said, “There was a gas geyser in the bathroom, but I heard that it had not been working. There was no water in the bucket either. There must have been a problem with the electricity or gas being released from the geyser… The couple were very happy with each other… these claims of foul play or suicide are false.”

Around 9.30 pm on Friday, the family panicked after repeated knocks on the couple’s bathroom door went unanswered. When they broke open the door, they found the couple lying on the floor. “The duo were rushed to Max Hospital where they were declared brought dead,” the SHO said, adding, “They lived with their five-year-old daughter, Neeraj’s parents, his younger siblings. Ruchi’s parents were also there for Holi.”

