Country’s biggest performing arts centre to come up in city at Rs 350 crore

The national capital will soon be competing with Mumbai to play host to artistes from across the globe, with the Union Ministry of Culture giving its nod to set up a National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Delhi.

Sources in the ministry said the NCPA will come up on the sprawling lawns of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) — barely 1.5 km from the capital’s cultural hub that houses Sahitya Kala Akademi, National School of Drama and the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Being touted as the biggest centre in the country, sources said the Ministry wants to provides a space for cultural activities and ensure performing arts gets a boost both nationally and internationally.

While the first premier NCPA is at Mumbai’s Nariman Point, a second centre has been proposed in Thiruvananthapuram. Delhi’s NCPA will be constructed across an area of 10 to 11 acres and will be bigger than the centre in Mumbai which is spread over seven acres.

The ministry has allocated a budget of Rs 350 crore for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in three years. Sources said the centre is set to have a huge auditorium with state-of-the-art facilities and technology.

An expert panel has been asked to study various stage structures and halls in other countries to ensure that the architecture projects a balance between folk and regional performance art, and international performance art.

“Famous performance art spaces, such as those in France and the USA, have been studied. We will look at other models as well. The Delhi NCPA will outshine even international performing art centres. The IGNCA is setting up various committees to work out the basic model and blueprint in consultation with renowned artists and experts, which will be led by our ministry,” a senior official said.

As many organisations have been stressing on the need to emphasise on performing arts, the ministry believes the centre will give a space to artistes to showcase their talent.

