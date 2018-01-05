Countering criticism, AAP justifies its picks; candidates file nomination

Accompanied by Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh (right) files Rajya Sabha nomination. Accompanied by Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh (right) files Rajya Sabha nomination.

EVEN AS criticism poured in from within and outside, the Aam Aadmi Party stuck to its guns on the three Rajya Sabha picks. On Thursday, senior party leader Sanjay Singh, chartered accountant and party’s accounts manager N D Gupta and businessman Sushil Gupta filed their nominations as the party threw its weight behind them.

AAP Delhi convener and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Gopal Rai said, “We took this decision after putting in a lot of thought. We contacted many prominent people and discussed the names of many party members as well. Finally, we went forward with these three names.”

“The first person we selected was party leader Sanjay Singh, who has been associated with the AAP since its inception and is a grassroots worker. He will raise the party’s issues in the House and represent our stand. Considering the present economic environment, our second pick was

N D Gupta, an economist who understands issues such as demonetisation well. Our third pick, Sushil Gupta, has done extensive work in the fields of health and education. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also tweeted on Wednesday to say that Gupta is a good man who does a lot of charity work,” he said.

While the first two picks have not elicited much of a reaction, Sushil Gupta’s nomination appears to have rattled both party leaders and outsiders.

While senior leader Ashutosh dissented against Gupta’s nomination in the PAC meeting on Wednesday, BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal sold two Rajya Sabha seats to N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta for Rs 100 crore.

Reacting to Verma’s allegations, Rai said that the party does not compromise on issues such as corruption, criminality and character.

“If anyone has any proof against the candidates, we will call a PAC meeting and change the names of the candidates even at the last minute. We can leave politics but we won’t compromise on ideals,” he said.

Another senior party leader said the party had “failed” the leaders who had worked “tirelessly for the past four years”.

“There were several deserving contenders and Kumar Vishwas was among them. While it is understandable that he was not selected because of his tiffs with the party over the last couple of months, many other leaders could have been considered. If we did not get members of the stature we wanted, the next best option was to promote dedicated party workers,” said a senior party leader, who did not wish to be named.

Justifying Sushil Gupta’s nomination, Gopal Rai Thursday said it was a “practical decision” to strengthen the party’s base in Haryana, where Gupta has several schools.

“AAP needs a complete state, unlike Delhi, to show what it can do when it has full power. The impact of our andolan is felt strongly in Haryana, where people are tired of the BJP and the Congress. Sushil Gupta has been inducted to expand the party’s base in the state. He has schools in 14 districts and is loved by people there. We are going full throttle to showcase what AAP can do in a full state. We will welcome good people from any party who are ready to change the system. It is not only about Sushil Gupta,” Rai said.

Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, got an enthusiastic reception at the party office on Thursday before filing nominations, accompanied by Ashutosh, who himself was a contender for the seat. The other two filed their nominations with only family members in tow.

The last date to file nominations is January 5. Elections will be held on January 16. The terms of the three Congress Rajya Sabha members of the state — Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi — will end on January 27.

