Corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal: From Anna Hazare to Manoj Tiwari, here’s how everyone reacted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo)

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, on Sunday, accused Arvind Kejriwal of having received a bribe of Rs 2 crore through Health Minister Satyendra Jain. Mishra’s allegations come a day after he was sacked from Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet. He was the tourism and water minister and also the chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

After the news of allegations surfaced, there were reactions from different leaders. While some backed Kejriwal, others attacked him.

Here are the reactions:

Kumar Vishwas: “We can disagree, fight or be disappointed with each other … I know Arvind for 12 years and I can say that I cannot imagine him taking a bribe or being corrupt … even his enemies cannot imagine this. I feel sad about the allegations. Be it about the party’s internal talks, discrepancies in ticket distribution, loopholes in political agenda but it is wrong to level such allegations publicly.”

Anna Hazare: “Arvind Kejriwal became chief minister due to his fight against corruption and the allegations against him are saddening. The whole nation is looking at us with hope and anticipation if the accusation against is correct.”

Ajay Maken: “He (Mishra) himself saw that Satyendra Jain gave Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. It is an affidavit he gave before the entire country… A case must be registered under Prevention of Corruption Act.” He tweeted: “Now, Kapil Mishra alleges that he has himself seen Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crores cash to Kejriwal! This is a serious charge! Any answers?.”

Sambit Patra: “Conglomerate of Corrupts masquerading as Fighters against corruption have been completely exposed! Captain Corrupt should RESIGN!!”

Manoj Tiwari: “He (Mishra) raised this issue before the chief minister earlier. He asked Kejriwal to apologise to the party for taking money from Satyendra Jain. What was the outcome of the meeting? They sacked him from the party.” He added: ““Kejriwal should resign if has any morality left with him because Kapil Mishra, who was a minister in the government has accused him of corruption. I am going to meet the Lt Governor in this regard.”

Manish Sisodia: “The allegations are so absurd that nobody would believe him. They do not merit any response.”

