Sunday, May 06, 2018
Sunday Eye

Cops to probe toddler death due to ‘wrong medicines’

DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered at KN Katju Marg. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2018 2:17:55 am
DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered at KN Katju Marg. (Representational image)
After a one-year-old boy died allegedly due to “wrong medicines” given to him at a government polyclinic, police said they have formed a medical board to look into the incident. The Delhi government health department maintained that it would probe the allegations and in case of negligence, it would take action against the erring medical professionals. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered at KN Katju Marg.

Police said the child, Vishal Singh, was taken by his parents to a polyclinic in Rohini’s Sector 16 on April 27. His family claimed he was given wrong medication, following which his condition worsened.

“He was taken to Ambedkar hospital. Then he was referred to Kalawati hospital and another local hospital. He died on Saturday,” said a police officer.

However, neither government officials nor police could confirm the exact nature of his illness. Police said a post-mortem examination will be conducted by the medical board to ascertain the exact cause of death. A government official added, “In a case like this, the exact nature of the illness and consequent treatment needs to be ascertained.”

