Cops: Rivals planning to kill Mahal in jail or court

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended in connection with the murder of gangster Manjeet Mahal’s 74-year-old father in outer Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar. Police sources said the accused had provided cover to attackers when Shrikrishan was shot dead outside his house in Mitraon village on January 29. He also told interrogators that the accused had been planning to kill Mahal inside jail or when he was being taken to court next. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said, “During interrogation, he told us that he, along with Anil, Ankush, Deepak Dhankar and Deepak Maan, had gunned down Shrikrishan.”

Kumar said the murder was the fallout of a gang war between Mahal and gangster Kapil Sangan. Both are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, police said.

Sources said the juvenile and the other accused had tried to kill Mahal’s father in the past as well. Sources said the attackers also planned to kill Mahal. Police said Sangan had conveyed the instructions from inside the jail.

In December 2015, Sunil alias Doctor, Sangan’s brother-in-law, was allegedly killed by Mahal’s gang. Since then, he wanted revenge, police said. The juvenile, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board Monday, is a school drop-out. Jail authorities have been informed by local police to be on alert.