Cops out on illicit liquor raid beaten up

Three Gurgaon policemen were allegedly assaulted after an inspection team found men in possession of illegal liquor in Tigra village in Sector 57, Gurgaon. The injured personnel were rushed to a private hospital and one of them suffered serious head injuries.

According to police, on Wednesday night police visited Tigra village after they received a tip-off that country liquor was being sold in the open at expensive rates. They spotted a person selling liquor and when they questioned him, he allegedly asked police to mind their own business.

Constable Ajeet Kumar said, “We reached the village around 8 pm and saw a man selling country liquor along with snacks. We asked him if he had a licence to sell. He retorted that he did not require a licence.” The man was later identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Tigra village.

“Manoj started an argument with us and also threatened us of dire consequences if we did not leave. Within minutes, he called his group of friends, who came with iron rods and sticks,” Kumar said.

The men allegedly attacked the police team and Constable Kapil Kumar was seriously injured, police said.

ACP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar said, “We have registered a case against half a dozen men of the village and are conducting raids to arrest them.”

The other accused are Ved Prakash, Vijay Pal, Vasu and Deepak Kumar — all residents of the same village.

