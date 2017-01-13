Cops find bag with Rs12 lakh

Two head constables posted at Gandhi Police Station in Shahdara found a bag containing Rs 12 lakh in new currency while patrolling on Thursday afternoon. Police are searching for the owner of the bag who might have left it by mistake. “Since Republic Day is round the corner, the constables had suspicions about the bag. However, the bag was found containing Rs 12 lakh in new currency notes. The constables brought it to the notice of senior officers,” said a police officer.