Cops: Delhi University student found hanging

A 19-year-old Delhi University student was found hanging at her PG in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Saturday. According to police, the student has been identified as Rashmi. No suicide note was found at the spot, police said. However, the woman’s family claimed to police she had been murdered, allegedly by a neighbour.

DCP (northeast) A K Singla said police received a call from the landlord around 7.55 am. A team reached the spot and took the woman, a second-year student of Vivekananda College, to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“We informed her family. They collected the body after the post-mortem was conducted. They have raised suspicion that a neighbour might have murdered her. But doctors indicate suicide,” Singla said.

