Cops begin probe in Gurgaon stalking case

Two days after a Gurgaon resident filed an FIR at Sector 14 police station alleging that she was stalked by two men in a car while she was returning home from work on her two-wheeler, Gurgaon Police has started scanning CCTV footage along the route she took. According to police, the incident took place around 11.45 pm on Sunday when the woman was travelling from her office in Sector 18 to her home in Sector 12.

“We are examining CCTV footage along the stretch, but have not been able to get any strong leads yet. Although the vehicle following her is visible in some footage, it is difficult to determine the digits on the number plate and even the model because of the darkness… The camera is also at a distance,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

He added, “We are procuring more footage and are hopeful of getting some clues that will help us crack the case.”

On Thursday, two special teams, under the supervision of Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime), were constituted to look into the matter. In the afternoon, police escorted the woman along the route she took Sunday night.

“A case was registered under IPC Section 354 D (stalking). The woman provided us with some details of the number plate, but she is uncertain. However, further investigation is on,” ASI Dulichand, the investigating officer in the case, said. Recalling the incident, the 22-year-old woman said, “They stalked me for around 3 km; over 10 minutes. I kept changing my route, and took unexpected turns and routes and eventually managed to shake them off.”

“It was a very harrowing experience… It is very disappointing that something like this happened in Gurgaon, where so many women travel home from work late at night. There should be more police personnel on roads even at odd hours, to ensure our security,” she told The Indian Express.

