Cops ask CBI for data collected from Sunanda Pushkar’s phones and laptops

Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014, in a hotel room in south Delhi. (File Photo) Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014, in a hotel room in south Delhi. (File Photo)

With investigation into the death of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar hitting a roadblock, the Delhi Police has written to the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to send them the report on data collected from Pushkar’s laptops and mobile phones.

Sources told The Indian Express that a reminder has been sent to CFSL as investigation in the case is already delayed.

Police sources said most aspects of the case have already been examined and that they need the report on the deleted data and BBM chats from her laptops and mobile phones.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a DCP-level officer had seized 50 gadgets, including laptops and mobiles, during the investigation and sent them to various forensic laboratories, including CBI’s CFSL.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that the report will speed up the investigation. “We don’t know why it is being delayed. We had seized the gadgets and sent them to the lab soon after registering the case,” the officer said.

A source said, “There were four to five laptops which belonged to Pushkar and Tharoor, and over a dozen mobile phones belonging to their employees and friends. All these gadgets were sent to separate forensic labs. These reports, too, are awaited,” a source said.

Another forensic report on one of Pushkar’s laptops is also awaited from a lab in Ahmedabad, sources said.

In January this year, a new medical board constituted to examine findings of reports by the FBI and AIIMS into Pushkar’s death has failed to submit conclusive results. Police sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Pushkar’s death has received the report.

Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014, in a hotel room in south Delhi. But a case of murder was registered a year after the forensic report on her viscera samples suggested poisoning.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App