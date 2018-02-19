Cop who tried to rape six-year-old dismissed

A day after a 46-year-old constable was arrested and booked for allegedly trying to rape a six-year-old girl, police said the accused has been dismissed from service. Police said the Kulsera police chowki in-charge was also charged with negligence and sent to police lines.

“On the directions of SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar, constable Narendra Singh, who was deployed at the Kulsera police chowki under Ecotech 3 police station, has been dismissed from the police department. The chowki in-charge, Harvir Singh, has been transferred to police lines with immediate effect,” said Prabhat Kumar Dixit, PRO, Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

The incident took place around 7 am on Saturday, when the girl was near the market.

“The father of the girl, who is the complainant in the case, said his daughter was going to market before heading to school. He alleged that the constable was inebriated and lured the child inside the chowki, undressed her and tried to rape her. The girl managed to flee but the accused allegedly followed her home,” said K K Rana, SHO, Ecotech 3 police station.

