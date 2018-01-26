Cop part of Batla encounter among medal recipients

(Picture for representation purpose) (Picture for representation purpose)

Twenty-two Delhi Police personnel, including two women, have been conferred Police Medals for the exemplary services rendered by them. Of them, three police personnel — Assistant Commissioner of Police Attar Singh, inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and inspector Rajinder Kumar — have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Tyagi was part of the team which conducted the Batla House encounter in 2008, wherein two suspected terrorists — Atif alias Bashir and Mohd Sajid alias Pankaj — and Delhi Police Special Cell inspector Mohand Chand Sharma were killed. Those arrested in the encounter were found to be responsible for over 65 terrorist attacks across the country.

ACP Attar Singh had nabbed a criminal from Mewat, Islamuddin, following a shootout in Delhi in 2017. Inspector Rajinder Kumar, currently posted with the special staff of southeast district, had nabbed a criminal, Amit Kumar, who was facing 53 cases of murder, robbery and snatching.

Additional commissioner of police Kamal Kant Vyas and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Surender Kumar Dahiya have been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services. Those who have been conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service are DCPs Rajveer Singh Chauhan, Asif Mohd Ali, Sanjay Bhatia, Dinesh Kumar Gupta; additional DCP Varsha Sharma; ACP Shashi Bala; inspectors Som Nath Paruthi, Sandeep Malhotra, Raj Kumar, Krishan Prakash, Suresh Maskeen; assistant sub-inspector Jitender Dogra; and head constables Kishan Chand, Dev Kumar, Subhash Kumar, Ranbir Singh and Satish Kumar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App