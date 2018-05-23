Cop made factually incorrect statement about me, CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi court

On May 18, the CM was questioned by a six-member team for around three hours and was asked more than 100 questions. (File) On May 18, the CM was questioned by a six-member team for around three hours and was asked more than 100 questions. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed an application in a city court seeking a copy of his statement recorded by police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. As per the application, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Additional DCP Harender Singh, made a statement before the media about Kejriwal which was “factually incorrect”. The court has directed the IO to appear in person on May 29.

On May 18, the CM was questioned by a six-member team for around three hours and was asked more than 100 questions. After the questioning, Additional DCP Singh had told the media that the CM did not give “satisfactory answers”, and that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia may also be questioned if the need arises.

Kejriwal, in the plea, said, “After the proceedings on that day, the IO made a statement to the media that applicant has evaded or avoided certain questions by not giving specific and proper answers, which is factually incorrect… The conduct of the IO and DCP before the media gives an indication that police can go to any extent to frame the applicant or any other member of AAP, by tampering with the said statement/CD.”

Stating that police had videographed the proceedings while recording his statement, the plea sought a copy of the CD as he was a “witness” and not an “accused”. “The statement recorded under Section 161 CrPC was a public document and the same is not confidential,” the application stated.

