Cop found dead in Rohini: Kin allege murder, case sent to Crime Branch

Eleven days after an “anonymous” letter was sent to DCP (Rohini district) Rishi Pal by a “staffer of Vijay Vihar police station”, threatening to commit suicide, a 48-year-old head constable was found dead outside Rohini district’s Vijay Vihar police station Wednesday night.

Initial investigation revealed that two personnel were at the spot but they couldn’t tell police how the constable, Rajesh Saini, died. A case was registered under IPC Section 302 after the family claimed he was murdered. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Thursday, police said. DCP Pal said the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday near the police station’s gate. “Saini, two head constables and another person were talking in the parking area when a gunshot rang in the air. Policemen rushed to the spot and found Saini lying in a pool of blood. The other police personnel were also found at the spot,” he said. Saini was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Prime facie, it appears to be case of suicide. However, the constable’s family alleged murder. Keeping these inputs in mind, a case of murder has been registered. A board of doctors has been set up to conduct the postmortem. The probe has been handed over to Crime Branch,” the DCP said. A native of Haryana’s Sonipat, Saini was posted at Vijay Vihar police station two years ago. He lived with his wife and two sons in a rented accommodation at Rohini Sector 17.

On Thursday, JCP (northern range) Rajesh Khurana visited the crime scene and met Saini’s family. His eldest son, Nitin, alleged, “My father was a brave officer… Police are cooking up a story, saying he committed suicide. He was not happy with a senior and had an argument with one of the constables…”

According to police sources, the anonymous letter was reported to Additional DCP (Rohini) Santosh Kumar Meena, who asked the SHO to file an enquiry report within three days. When contacted, Meena said, “I receive around 80 complaints from all police stations daily. I am not aware of any letter.”

In the letter, the staffer alleged that his deployment officer was forcing him to work in the beat and troubling him. He claimed that his “work circumstances were triggering suicidal thoughts”. “He had complained…,” it stated.

