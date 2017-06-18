Cop arrested for mowing down mother of IAS officer

The accused got bail hours after he was arrested. (Representational Image) The accused got bail hours after he was arrested. (Representational Image)

Two days after a speeding vehicle mowed down the mother of a senior IAS officer in Lutyens’ Delhi, Police have arrested a head constable in connection with the incident. Police said the accused has been identified as Chandra Bhan, who is posted with the security wing of Delhi Police. Preliminary investigation revealed that after hitting the woman, Bhan fled the spot and gave his car to a mechanic to get rid of the evidence.

DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said the accused got bail hours after he was arrested. “We have added new sections of tampering with evidence in the existing FIR,” he added. According to police, 76-year-old Nirmal Devi and her domestic help were out for a walk around 6 pm on Thursday when the incident took place. Devi is the mother of IAS officer Arun Baroka, who is currently posted as joint secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. “She was crossing the road at Madhu Limaye Marg in Chanakyapuri when the errant driver took a right turn and hit her. The woman was flung 15-20 metres high.

Instead of stopping his car, the accused fled the spot,” a police officer said. Police said the domestic help immediately called her employer. Devi’s grandson rushed to the spot and took her to Primus Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment. “Locals made a call to the police control room (PCR). A police team was dispatched to the spot and an FIR was registered,” the officer said. Police formed several teams to get some leads about the driver of the car.

“We got our crucial lead after the domestic help told police that the car was a grey Maruti WagonR, which had a police sticker. She noted down two digits of the licence plate — 82. Based on this information, police teams approached local car dealers and mechanics,” the DCP said. One of the teams tracked down a mechanic in Palika Place, who said a car matching the description was parked outside the service centre.

“The team found that Bhan had given the car for repair on Thursday evening. They took down Bhan’s details from the mechanic and arrested him. “Initially, he tried to mislead investigators but confessed to the crime during questioning. He told police that he was on his way home to Humayunpur from his office in Vinay Marg, when the accident occurred. He said he got scared and fled the scene,” police sources said.

