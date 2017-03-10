‘Coordinated efforts’ to fight vector-borne diseases: SDMC

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Thursday underlined the need for “coordinated efforts by all stakeholders,” including residents’ welfare associations, and the community in overcoming the annual challenge of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Only the health department and its employees are not responsible for controlling the outbreak of vector-borne diseases but the community has to ensure that there is no breeding of mosquitoes,” SDMC commissioner P K Goel said. He said the corporations and other agencies swing into action “only after the situation starts going out of control in July, August and September”.

The commissioner instructed the staff to ensure desilting of drains as well as efforts by domestic breeding checkers to overcome the disease. He also instructed officers to send a team of experts to Surat to study the system of desilting of drains.

Goel emphasised the need for presenting a correct picture to help formulate an action plan for elimination of vector-borne diseases in the city. “Residents don’t allow breeding checkers into their houses; there is a need to make them understand the importance of such checking,” he said. Goel also asked the department to hold consultations with RWAs.

Meanwhile, an adventure park, equipped with an open gym, gazebos and fibre-made animal figures, was thrown open to the public Wednesday in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area. The park has been built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh by SDMC, which has gone on an inauguration spree, eyeing the civic polls.

(With PTI inputs)