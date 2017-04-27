Cool morning in Delhi

Delhiites today woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The weatherman has predicted the possibility of light rains, thunderstorm or dust storm for the day.

Humidity was recorded at 38 per cent, said a senior officer from the MeT department. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38.2 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of the city experienced light rains overnight. Aya Nagar and Hindon received 0.2 mm and 1.0 mm rainfall respectively. The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius yesterday.

