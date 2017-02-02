Cook, tailor, MLA: One wedding blurs many social divides

MLA Vishlesh Ravi and his wife on Wednesday. Amit Mehra MLA Vishlesh Ravi and his wife on Wednesday. Amit Mehra

The stage was set. Dance numbers played on the loudspeaker as guests in wedding finery waited for the brides and the grooms to arrive. It was the tenth all-religion community wedding organised by K C Ravi, the chief patron of the Delhi Vikas Sanstha. Among the eight grooms waiting for their brides on stage was Ravi’s elder son and AAP MLA from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi.

On the open air premises of the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Karol Bagh, with caterers, a DJ and flower decorations in order, Vishesh married Preeti, a school teacher. The wedding was arranged by their families.

Alongside, seven other men, including a cook, an electrician, a tailor and an auto spare parts seller also got married. “When you are in a certain position and you do something like this, it sends a good message to the society, no money is wasted in show of wealth and families who think getting their daughters married is a burden no longer think so,” said Vishesh, who won the Karol Bagh seat reserved for an SC candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

He said that at first, his in-laws were hesitant, but after some convincing, they agreed to the community wedding. “I never thought this is how I would get married but I am very happy now,” said Preeti.

Sonu, 23, who sells fabric and was among the eight grooms, said, “I didn’t have the means to host a wedding. In this community marriage, all I paid for was my clothes.”

Seated next to Sonu, wearing a garland of currency notes, was Mohal Lal, 30, from Inderpuri, who binds books for a living. “I come from a humble background. We didn’t have the money for a wedding. About 20-22 of my family members are here,” Lal said.

Sonu’s bride Priyanka, 22, said, “This is not how I thought my wedding would be but it’s all right. My parents fell out with the rest of our family. There was no one to support us financially.”

Ravi, who has been organising a community wedding every year for a decade, said, “The wedding is funded by us and our partner NGOs. We spend about Rs 5-7 lakh on each community wedding. This is the first such wedding in our family and we hope the rest of our children too will marry this way.”

Political differences blurred as BJP leader of opposition Vijender Gupta and wife Shobha, a BJP councillor, attended the wedding with gifts for all the eight brides and grooms.

Conspicuous in their absence, however, were leaders of the AAP. Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussein was the lone minister present at the event, with most of the party’s leadership campaigning in Punjab and Goa. “My friends are campaigning in Punjab but their best wishes are with me,” said Vishesh.