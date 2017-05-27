Cook in merchant navy held for raping NRI woman: Cops

A 25-year-old cook working with the merchant navy was arrested from central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area after a US-based Indian national, who is studying in the country, alleged she had been raped by him.

Police arrested the accused on Thursday and recorded the woman’s statement before the magistrate on Friday. DCP (central) M S Randhawa said the accused is a native of Haryana, but refused to divulge further details.

“The woman, who came to India on a student visa last year, said she recently met three people and they became good friends. On Wednesday, they invited her to a party at a hotel in Nabi Karim, where the accused allegedly raped her when the others went out to buy something,” an officer said.

