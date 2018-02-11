Construction site rod pierces woman’s head

A woman in her late 40s died after a rod from an under construction building fell on her and pierced her head (Representational image) A woman in her late 40s died after a rod from an under construction building fell on her and pierced her head (Representational image)

A woman in her late 40s died after a rod from an under construction building fell on her and pierced her head. According to police, the incident took place in Rohini’s Begumpur. Police said the woman, Darshana, was taken to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A case of negligence has been registered against the building owner, police said. According to police, the woman was on her way to a tuition centre with her son when the incident took place.

