Construction of road via Aravalli put on hold

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a private construction company to not go ahead with clearing six hectares of forest land in the Aravalli range to build a road — connecting some farmhouses in Gurgaon to National Highway-48. The NGT bench, comprising Jawad Rahim, S P Wangdi and Nagin Nanda, said the private firm, which was carrying out the work on behalf of the Haryana Forest Department, has to first take permission from the Tribunal before continuing with the project.

It also issued showcause notices to the Centre, Haryana government and the private firm — Kaluwala Construction Company — asking them why the project should not be stopped. The order, which came on a plea by environmental activist Daniel George who claimed that “indiscriminate felling of trees and destruction of rocks” was taking place, has been listed for further hearing on April 17.

