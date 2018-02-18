Constable arrested for trying to rape minor girl in Noida

On Saturday morning, a six-year-old girl was on her way to school when she was allegedly lured by a constable into a police chowki. According to police, the constable then allegedly tried to rape her. Police said the constable has been arrested and booked in connection with the case. According to police, the alleged incident took place around 7 am on Saturday in Noida’s Kulsera area.

“In his complaint, the girl’s father, an autorickshaw driver, alleged that the constable was inebriated. He alleged that the accused lured his daughter inside the Kulsera police chowki, undressed her and tried to rape her. The girl managed to flee but the accused allegedly followed her home,” a senior police officer said. The girl rushed home and narrated the sequence of events to her father, police said. Superintendent of Police (RA) Suniti asserted that strict action will be taken against the constable.

“A case has been registered under IPC sections relating to rape and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested and departmental action has also been initiated against him,” SP Suniti said. Police said the constable has been posted in Gautam Buddh Nagar district for the last two years and has worked in the force for over 20 years.

