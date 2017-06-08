Constable accused of acid attack as fight over dog turns ugly

A 22-year-old constable posted with the Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly attacked a 40-year-old woman with acid in Chithera village of Dadri on Monday evening. Police said that the woman and the constable are neighbours. Five days ago, the woman’s dog had urinated in the constable’s house, after which they had an argument, which led to a scuffle, police said.

Police said the constable, Sandeep, had beaten up the woman’s husband and the alleged acid attack was a fallout of the incident. Police said they have registered a case under IPC Section 326A (punishment for acid throwing) and a forensic team has been called in for examination.

“The woman claimed that acid was thrown at her. There are certain marks on her body, but we are waiting for the forensic report for further action in this case,” Station House Officer (SHO) Dadri, Ram Sen Singh, said, adding that the doctor who examined the woman said she suffered 12 per cent burn injuries.

Police said the woman and her husband worked at the house of a police officer, who is now posted in Delhi. The dog belongs to the officer. “The dog urinated on the wall of the constable’s house and a fight ensued. However, the matter was eventually resolved after some villagers intervened,” said the SHO.

Police said that around 7.30 pm on Monday, an alleged argument took place again, and the woman complained of a “burning sensation”, after which she was rushed to the hospital. Police added that the constable is posted in Muzaffarnagar and had come home on a five-day leave.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App