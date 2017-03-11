Connaught Place cave-ins: ‘Study on stability of buildings, remedial measures missing’

CP witnessed two cave-ins this year. Archive CP witnessed two cave-ins this year. Archive

A study on structural stability of buildings in Connaught Place by a specialised agency, the agency’s recommendations and subsequent remedial measures — the CAG has found all three aspects missing in the Connaught Place Redevelopment Plan. These observations form part of the CAG’s report 2015-16 and come against the backdrop of Connaught Place witnessing two cave-ins this year.

The CAG report lists “assessment of structural stability of buildings” as a primary objective of the plan. With the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) seeking consultancy services from Engineers India Limited (EIL) for the project in 2006, the report states that a detailed project report with cost estimates had been submitted by EIL .

“Restoration of architectural/ heritage character of CP and examining the structural stability of its buildings” was one of the sub-plans in the EIL report, CAG states.

“EIL was required to appoint a specialised agency to study structural stability of buildings and forward recommendations/suggestions to NDMC. Owners were to take remedial measures directly. Desired structural stability study report was not obtained by NDMC from EIL and owners were not made aware of stability status of their buildings,” the CAG report reads.

The report maintains that “no reasons were produced to audit for non-execution of this item of work”.

On February 2, a large portion of CP’s Block C caved in, and on February 11, the ceiling of Odeon Sweets in CP’s middle circle collapsed.

Following the two incidents, NDMC had suspended four engineers and formed teams to carry out visual inspection of CP buildings.