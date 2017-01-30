Conman filed cases against officers: Delhi cops

Sanjay Kumar Tiwari Sanjay Kumar Tiwari

Investigation into the arrest of conman Sanjay Kumar Tiwari has revealed that he had filed several complaints against officials of the Inter State Cell (ISC) of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch three months ago, alleging that they demanded money from him and implicated him in a false case when he refused.

Tiwari was arrested on Friday for trying to cheat Jharkhand revenue minister Amar Kumar Bauri, who had complained that a man posing as RSS chief Ram Madhav had called him to contribute funds for elections.

Watch What Else Is making News

According to sources, Tiwari was arrested in October last year for allegedly trying to extort money from former BJP south Delhi MLA Anil Sharma, by claiming to organise a ‘hawan’ on behalf of the RSS. After he got out on bail in November, he filed complaints with the Vigilance Branch against the investigation officer (IO) of the case and the officer heading the ISC. He also claimed that they tried to strike a deal with him even during his arrest. However, he claimed that no complaint was filed against ACP Sanjay Sehrawat, the officer in-charge of the unit.”

“The officers concerned were later called by officials of Vigilance Branch. In the meantime, Tiwari also filed complaints against them in a Delhi court,” police sources said. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav confirmed that Tiwari filed complaints against the officers.”

“He has been arrested 11 times earlier for impersonation, cheating and extortion in cases registered in different police stations across Delhi,” a police officer associated with the case said.”

“A self-styled journalist, he ran a small newspaper and two news portals,” a police source said, adding that Tiwari had conducted a sting operation in 2009, claiming BSP MPs were collecting huge amounts of money for party chief Mayawati’s birthday celebrations.