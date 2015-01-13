Congress will be the only party making gains this time: Arvinder Singh Lovely

When Modi was addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan, a gangrape took place in Vasant Kunj. Why did the PM not issue a single statement on the incident, asks Arvinder Singh Lovely. The Delhi Congress chief speaks to Naveed Iqbal

What will be the Congress’ poll strategy in the elections?

We are going to tell voters about the 15-year Congress rule and the development that took place in the capital during this time. We will ask voters to ponder over what the state of Delhi has been in the last one year. The Delhi Cantonment election victory has been a morale booster for party workers. Other political parties have been trying to write off the Congress but the electorate has proven otherwise. When Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, a gangrape took place in Vasant Kunj. The BJP keeps talking about women’s security, so how come the PM did not issue a single statement on the incident?

The Congress is the only party that awaited a formal announcement on elections to begin campaigning in the capital. Do you think you can win over the voters of Delhi in 21 days?

Twenty-one days are enough to expose the AAP and BJP. The Congress will be the only party making gains in this election. Radio and television advertising is very expensive and the so-called “imaandaar” parties seem to have all the money this time. Radio ads are worth crores and other parties have been airing these much before the polls were announced.

Who among the senior leaders are expected to campaign in Delhi?

Besides Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, several senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Captain Amrinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will be campaigning. All AICC general secretaries will be campaigning in the city.

There has been a question mark on your candidacy owing to the fact that you are the Pradesh Congress chief and the party expects you to campaign all over the city and not just your own constituency. Is a change likely?

I have only read such reports. The party has made no such demand of me as of now. Also, there was only one application for candidacy from the Gandhi Nagar seat this time and that was mine.

