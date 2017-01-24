Congress to involve ground-level workers for MCD elections

Setting its campaign in motion for the upcoming civic polls, the Congress on Monday said the party’s priority will be to involve ground level workers in the decision-making process.

Party chief Ajay Maken held meetings with the newly appointed observers for the municipal elections. “The Congress will select candidates for the MCD elections after taking feedback from booth-level workers of prospective candidates in each ward,” he said.

Maken said the Delhi Electi-on Commission should immediately announce the women and reserved wards so that the polls can be held on time.